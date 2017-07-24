Local A.M. forecast: Monday, July 24, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Sierra highs in the low 80s and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 60s. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s.

KXTV 7:13 AM. PDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories