Local A.M. forecast: Monday, May 15, 2017

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Sierra with highs in the low 50s.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with a chance of rain or sn

KXTV 7:12 AM. PDT May 15, 2017

