Local A.M. forecast: Monday, May 22, 2017

TODAY: Hot & Sunny with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Sierra highs in the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Clear with valley lows in the lower 60s. Sierra lows in the low 40s.

KXTV 7:09 AM. PDT May 22, 2017

