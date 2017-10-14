Local A.M. Forecast: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017

SATURDAY: Windy morning. Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Sierra with highs in the mid 50s.SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sierra highs in the mid 60s.

KXTV 6:31 AM. PDT October 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories