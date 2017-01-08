Local A.M. forecast: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2016

TODAY: Heavy rain at times and wind. Highs near 60. Rain and snow above 9000' in the Sierra with highs in the mid 40s. Flooding is a big concern across creeks, streams, rivers and lower lying roadways.TONIGHT: Showers tonight and breezy at times. Valley

KXTV 11:31 AM. PST January 08, 2017

