Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from 98� to 105�. Areas in Yuba City and north will have highs ranging from 100� to 114�. Sierra highs near 90�. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms.FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. Sierra highs
KXTV 8:05 AM. PDT August 03, 2017
