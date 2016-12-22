Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Light snow moving in overnight.TONIGHT: Showers move in late into early tomorrow morning. Valley lows in the low 40s. Sierra lows in the 20s & 30s.
KXTV 7:18 AM. PST December 22, 2016
