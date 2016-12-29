Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
TODAY: Patchy morning fog and frost otherwise sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with sunny skies.TONIGHT: Patchy fog and patchy frost possible. Mostly clear with lows in the 30s. Sierra lows in the upper teens to low 20s.
KXTV 7:27 AM. PST December 29, 2016
