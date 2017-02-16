Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

THURSDAY: Breezy. Rain early then afternoon showers. Highs near 60. Rain and snow for the Sierra with highs near 40. Snow level near 6000'.FRIDAY: Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs near 40-degrees with a chance of snow showers. Snow level at 5500

KXTV 7:13 AM. PST February 16, 2017

