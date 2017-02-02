Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

TODAY: Rain likely. High in the mid 50s. Rain and snow in the Sierra with highs near 40. Snow level near 6,000 feet. There will be a rain snow mix over the passes this afternoon. There will also be some clearing for valley rain this afternoon.TONIGHT:

KXTV 7:47 AM. PST February 02, 2017

