Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
TODAY: Patchy morning fog and frost then sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the upper 20s with scattered snow showers fairly low down to 2,000 ft.TONIGHT: Cool night with lows near 35 and frost possible. Sierra lows in the single digits.
KXTV 7:23 AM. PST February 23, 2017
