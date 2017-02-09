Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

TODAY: Rain and wind with highs near 60. Rain and snow in the mountains with highs in the mid 50s. Snow level starts at 8300' dropping to 7000'. Heavy snow possible over passes later today.Tonight: Rain for the valley and heavy snow for the Sierra. W

KXTV 7:17 AM. PST February 09, 2017

