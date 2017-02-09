Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
TODAY: Rain and wind with highs near 60. Rain and snow in the mountains with highs in the mid 50s. Snow level starts at 8300' dropping to 7000'. Heavy snow possible over passes later today.Tonight: Rain for the valley and heavy snow for the Sierra. W
KXTV 7:17 AM. PST February 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two dead after wrong-way wreck on I-80
-
Flooding warning for Sacramento County
-
Auburn couple wins trip to Oscars
-
President Trump tweets about Ivanka's fashion line
-
Search for sexual assault suspects continue
-
Verify: Is President Trump's immigration ban 'similar' to Obama's policies?
-
Military interpreter goes from Afghanistan to Sacramento
-
UC Davis Muslim students victims of 'hate crime'
-
Willie Cauley-Stein on Kings replacing suspended Cousins vs. Celtics
-
Lake Oroville nearly full
More Stories
-
Sheriff: Mother raped after man breaks into her homeFeb. 8, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
-
Family remembers West Sacramento man killed in…Feb. 8, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
-
Sacramento Local ForecastFeb. 5, 2016, 6:05 p.m.