Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016
THURSDAY MORNING: Scattered showers. Lows near 40. Sierra lows in the teens with lingering snow showers.THURSDAY: Scattered morning showers then clearing. Highs near 50. Sierra highs in the upper 20s with more snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
KXTV 7:26 AM. PST January 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carmichael home damaged by huge tree
-
Geek Lab: What exactly is a 'weir?'
-
Rising creek floods Nevada City restaurant
-
Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
-
VIDEO: Drone footage of Sacramento Weir, Discovery Park
-
Heavy storms, flooding brings out extreme kayakers
-
Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
-
Lake Oroville nearly full
-
DeMarcus Cousins on Kings win over Pistons, future in Sacramento
-
National Weather Service: Wilton residents should consider evacuating
More Stories
-
American River's 'once in a decade' conditions draw…Jan 11, 2017, 5:40 p.m.
-
Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of droughtJan 12, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Hwy. 49 in Grass Valley closed in both directions…Jan 12, 2017, 9:21 a.m.