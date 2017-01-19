Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

TODAY: Lingering showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Snow levels lowering in the Sierra to about 3,500 ft. with highs in the mid 30s.TONIGHT: Few showers and lingering snow. Breezy conditions with lows in the 20s in the Sierra and 40s

KXTV 7:20 AM. PST January 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories