Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries in the Sierra. Highs in the low 30s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog develops overnight. Valley lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sierra lows in the teens.

KXTV 7:38 AM. PST January 26, 2017

