Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

TODAY: Slight chance of a shower early with highs near 50. Snow showers continue in the Sierra, ending during the evening. Highs in the mid 30s.TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold with Valley temps near freezing and Sierra temps in single digits. Wind shou

KXTV 7:31 AM. PST January 05, 2017

