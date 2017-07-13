Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, July 13, 2017

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny in the Sierra with highs in the mid 80s with a chance of thunderstorms.FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny in the Sierra with a slight chance of thunderstorms and highs in the mi

KXTV 7:26 AM. PDT July 13, 2017

