Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, June 1, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy with Sierra lows in the upper 30s.

KXTV 7:27 AM. PDT June 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories