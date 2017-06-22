Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, June 22, 2017

TODAY: Sunny and very hot with highs from 103 to 112 degrees. Sierra highs in the low to mid 80s.TONIGHT: Clear with valley lows in the low 70s. Sierra lows in the upper 40s.

KXTV 7:17 AM. PDT June 22, 2017

