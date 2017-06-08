Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, June 8, 2017

TODAY: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Sierra highs in the mid 60s. Showers and breezy.TONIGHT: Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Sierra lows in the mid 40s.

KXTV 8:37 AM. PDT June 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories