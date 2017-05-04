Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, May 4, 2017

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 90-degrees. Very slight chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra with highs in the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 60s. Sierra lows in the upper 30s.

KXTV 7:20 AM. PDT May 04, 2017

