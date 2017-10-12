Local A.M. Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

TODAY: Some smoke with sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Sierra highs in the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s. Clear with lows in the mid 20s.

KXTV 8:18 AM. PDT October 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories