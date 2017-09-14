Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80�. Partly cloudy in the Sierra with highs in the upper 60s.FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the mid 60s.

KXTV 7:15 AM. PDT September 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories