Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017
THURSDAY: Clearing valley skies with highs in the low 70s. Chance of showers in the Sierra with highs near 50�. Snow level at 7000'.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sierra highs in the low 50s. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Sn
KXTV 7:24 AM. PDT September 21, 2017
