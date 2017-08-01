Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017
TODAY: Sunny with highs ranging from 98� to 108�. Areas in Yuba City and north will have highs ranging from 100� to 117�. Haze with areas of smoke in the Sierra with highs near 90�.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 70�. Sierra lows in the mid 50s.
KXTV 7:11 AM. PDT August 01, 2017
