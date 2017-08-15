Local A.M. Forecast: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60�. Partly cloudy with Sierra lows in mid 40s.

KXTV 7:28 AM. PDT August 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories