Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 100s. Sierra highs in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies.WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 100�. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms with Sierra highs in the mid 80s.

KXTV 7:25 AM. PDT August 29, 2017

