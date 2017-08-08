Local A.M. Forecast: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. A chance of scattered thunderstorms early in the Sierra. Partly cloudy with lows in th

KXTV 7:10 AM. PDT August 08, 2017

