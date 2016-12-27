Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

TODAY: Morning frost and patchy fog otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Sierra highs in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.TONIGHT: Patchy frost and fog with lows in mid 30s. Sierra lows in the teens and the 20s.

KXTV 7:19 AM. PST December 27, 2016

