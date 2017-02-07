Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
TODAY: Rain continues with highs near 60-degrees. Rain in the Sierra with highs in the upper 40s. Snow level rising to near 9000' Still windy with morning gusts close to 50mph.TONIGHT: Rain continues and high elevation mostly rain below 8500 ft. Windy
KXTV 7:40 AM. PST February 07, 2017
