Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

TUESDAY MORNING: STeady rain overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Snow continues for the Sierra. Chains might be required with heavy snow at times.TUESDAY: Rain and wind with highs in the mid 50s. Wind gusts near 50mph. Sierra highs in the upper 30s with r

KXTV 7:22 AM. PST January 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories