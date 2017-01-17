Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017

TODAY: Morning fog and frost then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with fog then partly cloudy skies.TONIGHT: Areas of dense fog forming in the valley and lower foothills. Lows in the mid 30s. Sierra lows in the teens.

KXTV 7:22 AM. PST January 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories