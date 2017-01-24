Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
TODAY: A few morning showers then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Sierra highs in the upper 20s with isolated snow showers.TONIGHT: Mostly clear with valley lows in the lower 30s. Sierra lows will range minus single digits to teens. The sky will be par
KXTV 7:29 AM. PST January 24, 2017
