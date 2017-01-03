Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the morning, continuing through the afternoon. Highs near 50. Snow continues in the Sierra. Highs near 30. Snow level near 3,000 ft. Rain should be steady through the day.TONIGHT: Rain in the valley lows
KXTV 7:19 AM. PST January 03, 2017
