Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

TODAY: Patchy morning fog otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 60. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.TONIGHT: Patchy fog develops overnight. Valley lows in the 30s. Sierra lows in the 20s.

KXTV 8:15 AM. PST January 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories