Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

TODAY: Sunny and very hot with highs from 100 to 110 degrees. Sierra highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows near 70 degrees. Sierra lows in the upper 40s. Breezy.

KXTV 7:05 AM. PDT June 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories