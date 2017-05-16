Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, May 16, 2017
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Sierra highs near 50 with rain and snow showers. Breezy.TONIGHT: Breezy. A slight shower chance early. Mostly cloudy with valley lows in the lower 50s. A chance of rain and snow sho
KXTV 7:13 AM. PDT May 16, 2017
