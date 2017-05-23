Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, May 23, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Sierra highs in the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy in the Sierra with lows in the mid 40s.

KXTV 7:12 AM. PDT May 23, 2017

