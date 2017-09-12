Local A.M. forecast: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

TODAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms in the valley. Highs near 90�. Sierra highs in the mid 70s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: An isolated shower or thunderstorm early, otherwise partly clo

KXTV 7:37 AM. PDT September 12, 2017

