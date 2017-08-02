Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from 98� to 108�. Areas in Yuba City and north will have highs ranging from 100� to 117�. Sierra highs in the lower 90s. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 70�. Sierra lows in

KXTV 7:52 AM. PDT August 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories