Local A.M. Forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s.

KXTV 7:21 AM. PDT August 23, 2017

