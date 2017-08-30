Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 100�. A slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms with Sierra highs in the mid 80s.THURSDAY: Sunny with highs ranging from 100� to 110�. Sierra highs in the mid 80s.

KXTV 7:51 AM. PDT August 30, 2017

