Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in Sierra. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

KXTV 7:33 AM. PDT August 09, 2017

