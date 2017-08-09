Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Sierra highs in the upper 70s with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in Sierra. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
KXTV 7:33 AM. PDT August 09, 2017
