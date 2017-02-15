Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

TODAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Sierra highs in the lower 50s. Rain late evening. Snow levels close to 8,000 ft.TONIGHT: Rain chances move in with rain likely by morning, if not a few showers before. Valley lows in the 50s. Sierra

KXTV 7:53 AM. PST February 15, 2017

