Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

TODAY: Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Sierra highs in the upper 20s with snow.TONIGHT: Cool night with lows near 35 and frost possible. Sierra lows in the single digits.

KXTV 7:41 AM. PST February 22, 2017

