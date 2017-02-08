Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

TODAY: Breezy. Rain with highs in the mid 60s. Windy. Sierra highs in the mid 40s with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 8700'-9000'TONIGHT: Windy. Moderate to heavy rain with lows staying steady in the lower 60s. Chance of rain and snow with lows

KXTV 7:15 AM. PST February 08, 2017

