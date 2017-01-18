Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
TODAY: Rain and wind developing, with highs in the lower 50s. Sierra highs in the lower 40s with a chance of showers. Rain then snow at higher elevations. Windy conditions as well. Might see some power outages today and chain controls are likely.TONIGHT
KXTV 7:33 AM. PST January 18, 2017
