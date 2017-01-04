Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016

TODAY: Showers likely with highs in the lower 50s. Snow in the Sierra with snow level above 5,500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Avalanche warning until 7am Thursday.TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated valley showers with lows near 40-degrees. Snow in the Sier

KXTV 7:14 AM. PST January 04, 2017

