Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, July 26, 2017

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Sierra highs in the low 80s. An isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon. TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 60s. Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s.

KXTV 7:50 AM. PDT July 26, 2017

