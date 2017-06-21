Local A.M. forecast: Wednesday, June 21, 2017

TODAY: Sunny and very hot with highs from 103 to 112 degrees. Sierra highs in the mid 80s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. TONIGHT: Clear skies with warm lows in the mid 70 degrees. Sierra lows in the low 50s.

KXTV 7:14 AM. PDT June 21, 2017

